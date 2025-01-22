US software giant Oracle has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence agents designed to aid sales professionals in managing various customer-related tasks, Reuters reported.
The company is following a trend among tech giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, who are focusing on virtual assistants to automate repetitive or challenging tasks.
However, unlike general-purpose virtual assistants, Oracle’s AI agents are tailored for specific functions.
These agents can update company records on deal progress after each customer meeting, streamlining the sales process.
Additionally, a “customer intelligence” agent can compile reports for sales teams by accessing records across Oracle’s business software categories, even if the data is in multiple languages.
For instance, the system can alert a US-based sales team if a repeat customer in another country is experiencing delayed shipments, information that might be crucial for negotiating contract renewals.
Oracle has made these features available without additional charges for the new agents.
Oracle senior vice-president Rob Pinkerton was quoted by news publication as saying in an interview: “Our customers are oftentimes brands you may not have heard of that run industry. They move rock and produce machinery. They’re usually global.
“To have that assistance to pull (data) all together in all the languages a seller has to care about is pretty useful.”
In October 2024, Oracle announced plans to invest $6.5bn in Malaysia to establish a cloud services hub.
This network of data centres aims to serve corporate clients, however, the software giant has not specified a timeline for the Malaysian project.
Garret Ilg, Oracle’s executive vice-president and general manager for Japan and Asia Pacific, remarked that Malaysia “offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies.”