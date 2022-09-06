Oracle’s IT hiring activity declines 11.5% in August 2022

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 11.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.18% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 57.22% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 2.46% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.42% in August 2022, and a 1.07% rise over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 19.48% in August 2022, and registered growth of 31.02%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 18.03% in August 2022, a 1.55% rise from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 60.29% share, which marked a 3.1% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.96%, registering a 28.93% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.68% share and an 18.07% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.07% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 52.65% share in August 2022, a 6.48% decline over July 2022. US featured next with a 34.96% share, up 28.93% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 7.23% share, an increase of 22.09% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.6%, up by 3.34% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.74% share, a growth of 12.65% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 8.33% share, up 49.38% over July 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.33%, recording a month-on-month decline of 29.23%.