Oracle’s IT hiring activity declines 12.2% in September 2021

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 12.2% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.2% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 56.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 2.79% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.79% in September 2021, and a 68.71% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 11.19% in September 2021, and registered a decline of 63.27%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 11.07% in September 2021, a 49.14% drop from August 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 67.04% share, which marked a 65.43% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 27.49%, registering a 68.79% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.47% share and a 62.71% drop over August 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 62.56% share in September 2021, a 65.38% decline over August 2021. US featured next with a 27.49% share, down 68.79% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 4.48% share, a decline of 66.04% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.76%, down by 63.02% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 40.8% share, a decline of 67.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 5.85% share, down 64.93% over August 2021, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.6%, recording a month-on-month decline of 78.11%.