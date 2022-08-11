Oracle’s IT hiring activity declines 12.8% in July 2022

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 12.8% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.84% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 55.24% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.69% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.29% in July 2022, and a 20.33% drop over June 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 18.85% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 15.25%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.54% in July 2022, a 19.53% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 65.23% share, which marked a 20.2% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 28.58%, registering a 4.41% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.18% share and a 13.68% drop over June 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 59.35% share in July 2022, a 23.74% decline over June 2022. US featured next with a 28.58% share, up 4.41% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 5.88% share, an increase of 69.57% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.86%, down by 13.6% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.98% share, a decline of 19.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.5% share, up 100% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 5.66%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50.66%.