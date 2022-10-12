Oracle’s IT hiring activity rises 2.3% in September 2022

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring rose 2.3% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.4% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 55.99% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.13% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Oracle IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.22% in September 2022, and a 450.53% rise over August 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 24.37% in September 2022, and registered growth of 8.93%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.64% in September 2022, a 94.58% rise from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Oracle

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 65.4% share, which marked a 300.75% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 29.47%, registering a 2.94% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.13% share and a 135.21% rise over August 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 65.3% share in September 2022, a 300.19% growth over August 2022. India featured next with a 27.9% share, up 4.97% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 3.47% share, an increase of 303.57% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.56%, up by 80.43% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.12% share, a growth of 96.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.3% share, up 457.43% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 5.01%, recording a month-on-month increase of 30.4%.