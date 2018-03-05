Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

After many months of screening, campaigning, debating, and critiquing, the Oscars have finally been awarded.

The films which won big were mostly unsurprising. In fact, the bookies favourites won 20 out of the 24 awards of the night.

The biggest surprise came in the form of The Shape Of Water winning Best Picture. It had widely been anticipated that Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri would pick up the highest honour of the night. Then again, The Shape Of Water was the bookies second favourite so it wasn’t exactly a major upset.

Oscar winners 2018 – the full list:

Best Picture:

The Shape Of Water

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Director:

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Film:

Coco – Directed by Lee Unkrich

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) in Spanish – Directed by Sebastián Lelio

Best Original Screenplay:

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory

Best Original Score:

The Shape Of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Best Original Song:

“Remember Me” – Coco – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Best Documentary Feature

Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Frank Stiefel

Best Live Action Short Film

The Silent Child – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Best Sound Editing

Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson

Best Sound Mixing

Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Best Production Design

The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Best Costume Design

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

Best Film Editing

Dunkirk – Lee Smith

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

The record-setting winners at the 90th Academy Awards:

While this year’s Oscars paid plenty of lip-service to gender equality movements #TimesUp and #MeToo only six women actually took home awards (the lowest number since 2012.) Of those, two were awards that could only be won by women. In every other category they won in, the female winners shared their awards with male colleagues.

Still, despite it being a disappointing evening for gender equality in Hollywood, there were plenty of other records set at this year’s Oscars.

Oldest Oscar winner ever:

Showing that age is just a number was 89-year-old James Ivory, the writer of Call Me By Your Name. His win for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ makes him the oldest Oscar winner of all time.

Previously, the oldest Oscar winner was Christopher Plummer who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Beginners in 2012. He was 82 at the time. Coincidentally, Plummer was also nominated for the same award this year, for All The Money In The World. He is still the oldest ever Oscar-winning actor.

However, James Ivory is not the oldest ever nominee. That honour goes to Agnès Varda who was also nominated this year for her documentary Faces Places. She is eight days older than Ivory.

You: Gucci is for millennials

First ever sci-fi film to win Best Picture:

With it’s Best Picture win, The Shape Of Water is the first ever science-fiction film to win the Oscars’ highest gong. It’s also the second-ever Best Picture winner with a female screenwriter since the second world war.

The only other Best Picture that even comes close is 2003 winner, Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King which remains the only fantasy film ever to win.

First person of colour to win Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, who won Best Original Screenplay becomes the first ever non-white winner of the award. He’s actually only the fourth person of colour to ever be nominated for Best Original Screenplay award too.

The world’s first ever double-EGOT:

In the entertainment industry, there is no higher honour than being an EGOT. That’s industry slang for a person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

There are only 12 EGOTs in history (18 if you include those who won in non-competitive categories.)

However, there’s only one person ever to be a double-EGOT. With his second Oscar for Best Original Song, Robert Lopez becomes the first person to be an EGOT twice over. In total, Lopez has won two Emmys, three Grammys, two Oscars, and three Tonys.

First openly transgender presenter:

By introducing Surjan Stevens to perform Best Original Song-nominated The Mystery Of Love, the star of A Fantastic Woman Daniela Vega became the first ever openly transgender person to be a presenter at the Oscars.

First win for Chile in Best Foreign Language Film:

Vega’s film, A Fantastic Woman also became Chile’s first ever film to win Best Foreign Language feature. It still has a long way to go before it can beat the country with the most Best Foreign Language Film wins though. Italy has won the category 14 times.

Best animation studio:

With it’s ninth Best Animated Picture win Pixar has won over half the Oscars in that category. Of the 17 times the award has been presented, Pixar has won 53% of the Oscars.

The previous Pixar winners are: Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Inside Out, and Coco. Cars and Monsters Inc. are the only Pixar films nominated for Best Animated Feature which didn’t win, losing out to Happy Feet and Shrek respectively.

No other animation studio even comes close to matching Pixar’s track record. The runner-up is Disney Animation Studios which has won three times.

Netflix’s first win for a feature film:

While most of the focus at the Oscars goes to Best Picture, it’s actually one of three awards celebrating feature films. There’s also Best Animated Feature which gets some of the attention. And finally, almost always forgotten is Best Documentary Feature.

By winning, sports-doping film Icarus becomes Netflix’s first win for a feature film.

Highest number of losses:

You have to feel slightly sorry for composer John Williams. He has won five Oscars which is certainly nothing to sniff at. Unfortunately, he also has 51 Oscar nominations, meaning he has lost more Oscars than any other person in history. Still, Williams only needs nine more nominations to become the most nominated person of all time. The current record-holder is Walt Disney who had 59 nominations and won 22 of them.

Meryl Streep’s loss in the Best Actress category means she has lost more acting awards than anyone else. She has 21 nominations for acting awards and three wins.

Neither of these two are records as both Williams and Streep already held these titles, but their losses this year do put them even further ahead of anyone else.