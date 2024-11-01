ŌURA offers a smart ring, Oura Ring, that provides personalised health data and insights. Credit: 4 Ōura Health Oy.

Finnish health technology company ŌURA has announced an agreement to acquire Sparta Science, a company focusing on converting health and performance data into actionable intelligence.

This acquisition aims to bolster the company’s enterprise capabilities, specifically through the enhancement of the Oura Teams platform.

Through the deal, the company will gain access to Sparta Science’s Trinsic data platform, which can aid in streamlining the collection, analysis, and delivery of human health and performance information at scale.

This integration is also expected to grow the company’s enterprise, healthcare, and government customer base, to empower organisations with improved readiness and resilience.

The Oura Teams platform, ŌURA’s enterprise data management solution, allows for the monitoring of health metrics at both group and individual levels.

It provides tools for identifying data patterns and anomalies and offers functionality for data export.

The addition of Trinsic will enable Oura Teams to combine insights from the Oura Ring with third-party data sources, offer customisable solutions, optimise resource allocation, and maintain HIPAA compliance.

Following the deal closing, several members of the Sparta Science team will join ŌURA, bringing expertise in engineering, data science, solutions architecture, and product development.

This acquisition is a continuation of the company’s growth trajectory, which includes the introduction of the fourth-generation Oura Ring and other latest takeovers.

The company’s acquisition of Sparta Science marks its third in two years, following the acquisitions of Proxy in May 2023 and Veri in September 2024.

ŌURA chief commercial officer Dorothy Kilroy said: “Our enterprise offering supports organisations of all kinds to solve complex health and human performance challenges at scale, such as optimising sailors’ schedules for maximum rest and recovery and early detection of illness.

“Through our work over the years with partners like the Department of Defense, we’ve proved that Oura Ring is uniquely positioned to support population health remotely and at scale. The addition of Sparta Science and its Trinsic data platform will help us meet the specific needs of our partners.”