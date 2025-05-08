OX Security’s platform is used by more than 200 organisations. Credit: GamePixel/Shutterstock.

OX Security, an application security platform, has secured $60m in Series B funding to further develop its platform designed to pinpoint and prioritise risks in software development.

The funding round was spearheaded by DTCP and saw contributions from firms including IBM Ventures, Microsoft, Swisscom Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, and Team8.

With the latest funding, the company’s total capital raised now stands at $94m.

OX Security’s platform is designed to support organisations in identifying and concentrating on the most critical 5% of application security risks, aiming to reduce unnecessary alerts and enhance overall risk posture.

By providing evidence-based risk assessments throughout the software development process, OX Security enables development teams to address the real-world implications of vulnerabilities.

Currently, OX Security’s platform is used by more than 200 organisations, including Microsoft, IBM, eToro, and SoFi.

The company plans to use the proceeds to advance product innovation, and expand its international presence.

OX Security CEO and co-founder Neatsun Ziv said: “As AI-generated code becomes the new normal, the risks it introduces are often hidden beneath seemingly innocuous code, flaws that traditional security tools are not built to detect.

“OX is pioneering agentic code review, powered by AI and enhanced with critical thinking modules that mimic the judgment of top security engineers. By continuously modelling risk across both AI and human-generated code, we identify and prioritise the vulnerabilities that actually matter.”

OX Security said that it has witnessed significant growth during the past year, achieving $10m in sales and tripling its customer base.

DTCP managing director Dean Shahar said: “OX is the precision blade that slices through the noise of endless vulnerabilities, empowering organisations to zero in on the critical 5% that truly matter.

“This is a true paradigm shift – OX’s code projection and precise prioritisation finally deliver on the broken promises of legacy security tools, whose flood of alerts has become their Achilles’ heel.

“As GenAI accelerates code creation beyond human scale, OX unifies fragmented AppSec solutions into a single, cohesive platform, delivering laser-sharp accuracy to secure the ever-expanding attack surface.”