Non-profit Oxfam Australia has confirmed a data breach that exposed the personal data of its supporters.

Compromised personal data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, emails, phone numbers and gender. In some cases, donation history and partial credit card data were exposed. No passwords were compromised.

The breach came to light after news site Bleeping Computer discovered the charity’s stolen database up for sale on an underground hacking forum.

According to Bleeping Computer, the stolen database contained the contact and donor information of 1.7 million people. However, the charity has not confirmed the number of affected people.

The unauthorised access took place on 20 January 2021 and Oxfam Australia began notifying affected supporters on 4 February.

The charity said it launched an investigation into the incident on 27 January after being notified by Bleeping Computer.

In a statement, Oxfam Australia CEO Lyn Morgain said: “Throughout the course of the investigation, we have communicated quickly and openly with our supporters, while also complying with regulatory requirements. We contacted all our supporters early last month to alert them to a suspected incident, which has now been confirmed.”

She added: “Oxfam supporters are at the heart of our organisation and their confidence is critical to our ongoing work in tackling the inequality that causes poverty around the world.

“We sincerely regret this incident has occurred.”

Oxfam said it has contacted the relevant authorities, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre and Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

The non-profit and cybersecurity experts warned of an increased risk of phishing attacks and scams for those caught up in the Oxfam Australia data breach.

“Charities can often attract unwanted attention as they can be seen as soft targets where data protection may not be their forte,” said Jake Moore, cybersecurity specialist at internet security firm ESET.

“However, if personal information or even financial information is stored on a website then it must be treated with the upmost protection. Sensitive data such as this leaked into dark web forums can have damaging consequences and potentially lead to follow on phishing emails which potential victims need to be mindful of.”

