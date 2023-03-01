Credit: Wright Studio Shutterstock

The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market segment is at the heart of enterprises digitization efforts. Platform services play heavily into application modernization by leveraging sophisticated technologies including integration/application programming interfaces (APIs), intelligent automation, observability/FinOps, and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), as well as generative AI chatbots (e.g., ChatGPT) eventually. In its assessment of this marketplace, GlobalData, data and analytics company, reports that AWS, IBM, Microsoft, and Red Hat are best positioned to enable customers’ business transformations in today’s digital era.

How Paas offerings have shifted

In the past year, leading PaaS offerings have shifted significantly toward addressing newer DevOps initiatives through tools supporting GitOps and CI/CD pipelines along with advanced AI-injected services to speed app development/deployment and other operational efficiencies.

AWS, IBM, Microsoft (Azure), and Red Hat (OpenShift) have excelled in their ability to adapt and respond to a fast changing marketplace. They’ve invested in application and platform lifecycle management (APLM) built on microservices and serverless architectures. These offerings include enhanced operational support through low-code enabled intelligent automation platforms and infrastructure-as-code tools, inviting both developers and IT teams to the app modernization process.

Advanced platforms are necessary to support operational automation via Kubernetes cluster management solutions across various distributed scenarios, including edge, hybrid, and multi-cloud ecosystems. ChatGPT is already having an immediate impact among developers, especially newer coders, by eliminating baseline coding and speeding the application development process.

Additional key participants

GlobalData’s PaaS round-up also includes additional key participants: VMware, Oracle, Salesforce, Google, and SAP. These cloud providers also invest heavily in DevOps innovations and ecosystem partnerships to provide customers with broader access to advanced platform services. Low-code innovations are another of the key enabling factors of GlobalData’s leadership criteria.

Salesforce (Flow) and Microsoft (Power Automate) have traditionally excelled in low-code and automation platforms. More recently, AWS has entered this space by embedding low-code functionality into AWS Amplify Studio visual development environment. This trend addresses head-on the need for AI-injected low-code solutions to facilitate broader participation by coders and non-coders in the digital transformation efforts under a DevOps model. This is particularly relevant at a time when the industry is experiencing a global IT skills shortage because it hinders the ability to accelerate app modernization among enterprises. This illustrates the importance of involving a broader base of users in the app development and DevOps process. Such technology advancements will result in a newfound prioritization of DevOps methodologies among enterprises based on a new wave of developer technologies, which significantly remove past obstructions hindering deployment of modern apps.