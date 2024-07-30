Paige.AI had one patents in digitalization during Q2 2024. AI Inc filed 1 patent in Digitalization theme during Q2 2024. Paige.AI Inc’s patent involves automated routing of medical data by determining rules based on conditions and receivers, receiving medical data and metadata, checking if conditions are met, and sending data to receivers if conditions are satisfied. GlobalData’s report on Paige.AI gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Paige.AI had no grants in digitalization as a theme in Q2 2024.

Recent Patents

Application: Systems and methods to process electronic images to provide automated routing of data (Patent ID: US20240177827A1)

The patent filed by Paige.AI Inc. describes systems and methods for automated routing of medical data using artificial intelligence. The technology involves determining rules based on conditions and receivers, analyzing medical data and metadata to identify uncertainty, and transmitting the data to the appropriate receiver when conditions are met. The AI system is trained to assess data and metadata, detect unusual measurements or reporting information, and route information based on specific keywords, tissue types, disease conditions, and other criteria.



The computer-implemented method outlined in the patent involves utilizing AI to determine rules for routing medical data, analyzing data and metadata for uncertainty, and transmitting the information to designated receivers. The technology can detect unusual measurements or reporting information, process text-based medicine, notes, and records, and handle text-based documents, diagnoses, and lab results. Additionally, the method allows for the reception and analysis of images, including whole slide images and static images, to enhance the routing process. The patent also covers a computer system and non-transitory computer-readable medium containing instructions for implementing the automated routing of medical data using artificial intelligence.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Paige.AI, buy the report here.

Data Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed