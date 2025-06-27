Palantir stated that the development of NOS marks a step in applying AI technology to address longstanding inefficiencies in nuclear construction. Credit: Shutterstock.

Palantir Technologies has forged a strategic partnership with The Nuclear Company (TNC) to develop and deploy Nuclear Operating System (NOS), an AI-driven, real-time software system designed specifically for nuclear construction.

Built on Palantir’s Foundry platform, NOS seeks to transform the construction of nuclear reactors into a data-driven, predictable process.

The nuclear industry, vital for providing clean baseload power and supporting high-paying jobs, has long grappled with projects running over budget and behind schedule. NOS addresses these challenges by simplifying the construction process.

“With NOS, construction teams will receive instantaneous, context-aware guidance — from the availability of certain parts and materials to the weather — that adapts to real-time constraints, so teams can work rather than wait,” the companies stated.

The system will also track and verify supply chain components to prevent errors, shortages, and lost documentation, while initiating backup options to mitigate delays.

Additionally, NOS leverages real-time data from sensors across construction sites, feeding into a digital twin model to monitor progress with precision.

“By using predictive analytics, teams can spot potential problems early, catching issues before they become expensive mistakes,” the announcement noted.

The system also streamlines regulatory compliance, with AI and large language models rapidly reviewing thousands of documents and validating data against regulatory requirements.

The partnership is part of Palantir’s Warp Speed initiative, with a dedicated engineering team working alongside TNC’s staff to integrate data across construction, supply chain, workforce, engineering, and safety systems.

Palantir Technologies defence head Mike Gallagher said: “This partnership marks the first time Palantir’s software will be used to help power the next generation of nuclear energy infrastructure.

“By integrating our operating system with The Nuclear Company’s ambitious vision, we are laying the foundation for a new era of resilient, intelligent and secure energy systems in the United States and beyond.”

The initiative comes at a time when the US lags behind China, which announces 10GW of new nuclear reactors annually compared to the US 2GW build over the past three decades.

In late May 2025, US President Donald Trump issued executive orders calling for 400GW of nuclear reactors by 2050 to support America’s AI leadership, alongside ten large-scale reactors under construction by 2030.

The development of NOS marks a step in applying AI technology to address longstanding inefficiencies in nuclear construction, potentially reshaping the industry’s approach to delivering critical energy infrastructure.

TNC founder and CEO Jonathan Webb said: “With Palantir, we have a technology partner who shares our sense of urgency and understands that nuclear isn’t just an energy issue — it’s a national security imperative.

“NOS is how we finally break the cycle of delays, deliver a new energy future, and protect America’s nuclear leadership from China, so we don’t lose it like we did [with] manufacturing decades ago.”