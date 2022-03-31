4G network expansion to boost mobile subscriptions in Panama

Panama total mobile subscriptions are estimated at 5.8 million in 2021, accounting for 0.7% share of Latin America’s total mobile subscriptions. Over the forecast period, mobile operators will add a combined 0.8 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 6.5 million by 2026.

4G subscriptions held an estimated 66.5% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2021 and will remain the leading mobile technology through 2026, expanding to 68.5% by year-end 2026. Grow will be supported by the ongoing network investments from operators like Tigo Panama on expanding 4G coverage to underserved areas.

To support 4G development in the country, Tigo Panama is focusing on 4G network development, investing $250 million in the country between 2021 and 2022 to expand 4G coverage across the country, including in the Bocas del Toro, Darien, Cocle, and Indigenous Comarcas regions, by deploying new cell sites.

We expect 5G services commercial launch by 2023, despite operators like Tigo Panama are already gearing up for 5G services by starting deployments of new mobile network with 5G capabilities in Guna Yala region.