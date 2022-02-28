4G expansion will boost mobile subscriptions in Paraguay

Total mobile subscriptions in Paraguay will reach 8.3 million in 2021. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 4% and MNOs will add a combined 1.8 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 10.1 million by 2026.

4G subscriptions will account for a 51.6% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2021 and is set to incline further to reach 60.3% by 2026, supported by investment in 4G/LTE infrastructure by operators.

For example, to support 4G development in the country, Tigo and Claro have pledged an investment of a total of $47 million in network upgrades and expansion as part of the renewal of their 4G licenses in 2021.

We expect 5G services commercial launch by 2023, despite operators like Tigo Paraguay are already gearing up for 5G services by starting 5G test in the country. According to our forecast 5G subscription share will reach 21% by 2026-end.