Founded in 2016, Parry Labs is focused on modernising outdated military hardware. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

Parry Labs, a US company specialising in defence technology, has successfully raised $80m in its first institutional investment round.

Capitol Meridian Partners led the investment, with contributions from True Ventures, 3Wire Partners, and Teamworthy Ventures.

Founded in 2016, Parry Labs has established itself as a digital systems integrator, focusing on modernising outdated military hardware and accelerating the deployment of new developments.

The company’s open architecture software stack, Stratia, functions as the digital backbone for its edge compute solutions.

Additionally, Parry Labs offers electronic warfare products that bolster defence customers’ capabilities to meet national priorities swiftly.

The investment will be channelled towards enhancing Parry Labs’ core technologies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This includes the development of advanced edge capabilities for the warfighter, such as command and control systems, mission-critical software, interoperability features, and sophisticated artificial intelligence computing.

Parry Labs founder and CEO John Parkes said: “The Parry team is leading the way defence customers can leverage digital engineering and open systems to provide new capabilities to the warfighter at the speed of need.

“We are excited to partner with Capitol Meridian Partners and this group of investors who have deep expertise in defence and technology, as well as proven track records of supporting high growth companies that will benefit the company in our continued growth as we lead the way in redefining the edge for combat effectiveness.”

Capitol Meridian Partners founding partner Brooke Coburn said: “Parry Labs has rightly earned its reputation for innovation and quality. The company is a trusted partner to its defence customers and has quickly become a disruptive provider of next generation open mission systems, all under a forward-thinking open mission framework.

“We are excited to partner with John and the rest of the management team as we invest in new technologies, accelerate the adoption of technology for the warfighter and drive innovation throughout the defence ecosystem.”

Earlier in August 2024, Anduril, another US defence technology company, secured $1.5bn in Series F financing, reaching a valuation of $14bn.

Anduril is particularly investing in Arsenal, its software-defined manufacturing platform designed for the mass production of autonomous systems and weaponry, which streamlines the entire product development lifecycle.