Anduril, a US-based defence technology startup, has raised $1.5bn in a Series F funding round, achieving a valuation of $14bn.
The funding round was co-led by Founders Fund and Sands Capital, with participation from new investors such as Fidelity Management & Research Company, Counterpoint Global, and Baillie Gifford.
Existing investors, such as Altimeter and Franklin Venture Partners, also participated in the round.
Anduril intends to use the capital to scale up its operations, including increasing hiring, improving processes, upgrading tooling, enhancing supply chain resiliency, and expanding infrastructure.
These initiatives are aimed at bolstering the company’s position in the modern warfare technology sector.
Anduril is particularly focused on investing in Arsenal, its software-defined manufacturing platform optimised for the mass production of autonomous systems and weaponry.
Arsenal integrates various stages of product development, from design to mass production, using a unified system that encompasses threat-based operational analysis, modelling, simulation, and other key manufacturing processes.
The company’s expansion plans include the development of Arsenal-1, a new facility that will increase manufacturing capabilities.
Upon completion, Arsenal-1 is expected to provide more than five million square feet of production space, create thousands of jobs, and have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of autonomous military systems annually.
Announcing the funding, Anduril said: “Anduril is committed to transforming US and allied defence capabilities by combining modern software expertise with a rapid and differentiated approach to hardware development and manufacturing.
“From cutting-edge counter drone systems to extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles, Anduril has proven it can deliver highly-performant, next-generation, software-defined capabilities on a timeline and scale that matters.”
In September 2023, Helsing, a German startup specialising in the defence tech sector, secured €209m ($222.72m) in its Series B funding round.
Set up in 2021, Helsing is focused on developing artificial intelligence and software solutions to enhance military capabilities and improve defence systems.