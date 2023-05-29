The global technology industry experienced a 7% decline in the number of batteries-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of batteries-related grants dropped by 24% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Batteries – Thematic Research report provides an overview of the batteries market in terms of market size and expected growth up to 2030, its potential impact on different sectors, key alternative batteries and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of batteries-related patent applications in the technology industry was 2,458 in Q1 2023, versus 2,636 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 48% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Contemporary Amperex Technology filed the most batteries patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 421 batteries-related patents in the quarter, compared with 622 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Panasonic with 356 batteries patent filings, Samsung SDI (184 filings), and BYD (151 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with an 18% share of total patent filings

The largest share of batteries related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 18%, followed by Japan (14%) and South Korea (12%). The share represented by China was 14% lower than the 32% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

