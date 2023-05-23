The global technology industry experienced a 71% decline in the number of cloud-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of cloud-related grants dropped by 58% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The growing application of Cloud will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Cloud Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cloud, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of cloud-related patent applications in the technology industry was 1,002 in Q1 2023, versus 3,506 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 20% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Microsoft filed the most cloud patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 82 cloud-related patents in the quarter, compared with 129 in the previous quarter. It was followed by International Business Machines with 35 cloud patent filings, ZTE (30 filings), and Tencent (27 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 23% share of total patent filings

The largest share of cloud related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 23%, followed by China (10%) and South Korea (5%). The share represented by the US was 11% higher than the 12% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 buy the report here.