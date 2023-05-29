The global technology industry experienced a 49% decline in the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of ecommerce-related grants dropped by 36% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in the technology industry was 3,945 in Q1 2023, versus 7,763 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 7% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Coupang filed the most ecommerce patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 90 ecommerce-related patents in the quarter, compared with 139 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Toyota Motor with 77 ecommerce patent filings, NEC (46 filings), and Alphabet (46 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 23% share of total patent filings

The largest share of ecommerce related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 23%, followed by South Korea (21%) and the US (15%). The share represented by China was 28% lower than the 51% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 buy the report here.