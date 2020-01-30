GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The Paraguayan telecoms and pay-TV market holds great growth potential. This despite it being one of the least developed markets in the Americas region. This is particularly true in the mobile and fixed data segments. GlobalData forecasts that the total telecom and pay-TV revenue in the country will increase at a CAGR of 2.6%, in local currency terms, between 2019 and 2024. This will mainly be driven by the growing demand for mobile and fixed data services, as well as the increasing adoption of traditional pay-TV services.

The mobile data segment accounted for 34% of the total telecoms revenue in 2019. This will be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7%, over the 2019-2024 period. Growth will be supported by the increasing adoption of mobile data services, particularly over smartphones and the expansion of 4G services with higher ARPU levels.

The fixed broadband and pay-TV segments will expand at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024. Expansion will be driven by operator’s investment in network infrastructure. This will be helped by government initiatives to support Internet service adoption, particularly in remote areas with low infrastructure levels. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.