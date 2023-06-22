Artificial intelligence (AI) could help mitigate obstacles, improving the chances of peace. Anton Petrus / Getty Images

Peacebuilding and conflict resolution are some of humanity’s most needed but toughest endeavours.

With a range of variables that must be controlled and balanced in the process, human error can add further complications. Artificial intelligence (AI) could help mitigate these obstacles, improving the chances of peace.

Overcoming AI pessimism

In both the tech community and the humanitarian field there is uncertainty about the impact the development of new technologies will have on humanity. At present, abusive actors are entrenching warfare and closing off civic spaces through the misuse of technologies under digital authoritarianism. Equally, there are concerns surrounding the future existential risks of AI, with experts comparing its threat level to pandemics and nuclear war.

However, if we take an optimistic view of tech, we can see how AI can help address our greatest challenges, such as violent conflict.

Addressing potential arguments against AI in peacebuilding

This approach will have to overcome the inherent issues of AI. Large language models (LLMs) are trained on data that contains biases reflective of society, and researchers at the Technical University of Munich and the University of Hamburg found that ChatGPT (an LLM) has a “pro-environmental, left-libertarian orientation.” Using AI trained on Western views of conflict resolution thereby risks imposing a neo-colonial approach that does not consider Global South perspectives.

To mitigate this, AI is to support, not replace humans, in conflict resolution strategies where humans should ensure a diverse range of perspectives are applied in the process.

The international community is also working to address the ethical concerns associated with AI. In 2021, UNESCO published its Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which emphasized inclusivity and not replacing human accountability. It was adopted by all 193 Member States, and, in June 2023, UNESCO reiterated how the principles should be applied to policy responses for issues surrounding generative AI.

Problems with human-led peacebuilding efforts

Violent conflict has forever plagued humanity, and today we are struggling to address the rise of intra-state violence, intractable conflicts, and the return of inter-state conflict following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Chapter VI of The Charter of the United Nations identifies mediation as one of the several means needed for the peaceful settlement of disputes, and AI could help humans use this approach to address these issues more effectively.

Mediation is a human endeavour, and the United Nations Guidance for Effective Mediation defines it as a process where a third party assists two or more parties with their consent to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. Humans frequently face challenges in these processes, and examples include ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the conflict’s historical and cultural environment, inclusivity in dialogue, and legal complexities. Recognizing human limitations in these areas, AI could support the processes where we fail, which is a route the United Nations is currently exploring.

What AI can do for peacebuilding efforts

Asa subset of generative AI, LLMs can process information that surpasses human intelligence. It can comprehensively track the history of debates and differing tensions between conflicting parties, which humans struggle to keep pace with. AI would thereby ensure practitioners apply a holistic, up-to-date understanding of the conflict at the negotiating table. It can also improve inclusivity in negotiation by recognizing the appropriate representatives needed from all stakeholders and what opinions and grievances need to be addressed.

Additionally, AI can monitor open-source information associated with at-risk environments, improving early warning systems by flagging indicators of violence to policy practitioners who can then act to prevent further escalations.

Helping us achieve a long-term peace

AI technologies could be harnessed for long-term peacebuilding in three potential areas.

First, it can provide comprehensive legal analysis, ensuring all international and national laws are respected and applied for an effective Rule of Law to maintain stability in society in the short and long term.

Second, it can support accountability mechanisms by gathering evidence of mass atrocities, which often take place in environments that are tough for humans to identify information in. Victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity can use this information to obtain justice, allowing society to begin the healing processes and work towards a prosperous future.

Third, the Founding Director of the Diplo Foundation has argued that “bottom-up AI” (such as LLMs or other machine learning) can foster an inclusive, innovative, and democratic society—an environment symbiotic with peace.

Ultimately, there may not be an algorithm for peacebuilding, but fears about AI should not overshadow its potential to support humans in achieving sustainable peace.