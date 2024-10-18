Squarespace provides a no-code platform to create websites, blogs, and online stores. Credit: II.studio/Shutterstock.

Permira, an investment firm, has finalised the acquisition of web platform Squarespace in a deal valued at approximately $7.2bn.

This all-cash transaction marks the end of Squarespace’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

In May 2024, Squarespace had agreed to an all-cash transaction by Permira, which was initially valued at around $6.9bn.

Under the agreement, Squarespace shareholders were offered $44 per share, representing an equity value of more than $6.6bn and an enterprise value of approximately $6.9bn.

According to Reuters, Institutional Shareholder Services advised shareholders to reject that offer, arguing it did not maximise value.

In response, Permira increased its bid in September 2024, to $46.5 per share, which brought the valuation to about $7.2bn.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Squarespace, established in 2004 by Anthony Casalena, provides a no-code platform for small and medium-sized business owners and freelancers to create websites, blogs, and online stores.

Its product suite includes website building, domain services, ecommerce, marketing tools, scheduling with Acuity, and social media management with Bio Sites and Unfold.

Squarespace had filed to go public in 2021.

Casalena said: “We are excited to embark on a new chapter with Permira, one focused on our long-term strategy and commitment to serving entrepreneurs globally. For more than 20 years we have provided customers with all the tools they need to stand out and succeed.

“This commitment will remain the same as we continue to offer our customers more and more tools to grow their businesses online. Permira joins our long-standing investors, Accel and General Atlantic, who remain meaningful investors and believe in a dynamic future for Squarespace.”

Permira partner David Erlong said: “We have long admired Squarespace for the deep, enduring relationships it has cultivated with SMBs and entrepreneurs who rely on its platform to build and scale their online presence. Now more than ever, Squarespace’s ecosystem—interwoven with Gen AI—plays a crucial role in empowering customers globally to bring their innovations to life.

“We look forward to leveraging our decades-long experience and track record backing internet platforms and technologies that enable SMBs, as we support Anthony and his team in growing Squarespace and expanding its product suite through its next chapter of success.”

Permira’s previous technology investments encompass a variety of companies, including Adevinta, Boats Group, Carta, Housecall Pro, Klarna, LegalZoom, Magento, The Knot Worldwide, Zendesk, and others.