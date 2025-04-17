Under the agreement with Motorola, Perplexity will be preloaded on Motorola devices as an alternative to Google’s Gemini. Credit: gguy/Shutterstock.

Perplexity AI is seeking broader integration of its virtual assistant into major smartphone brands including Samsung Electronics, and Motorola, reported Bloomberg.

The AI startup is in early discussions with Samsung Electronics to embed its AI assistant into Samsung devices, the publication reported citing sources.

The exact terms of the agreement with Samsung are still under negotiation, with possibilities including setting Perplexity as a default AI assistant or pre-installing the startup’s app on Samsung devices.

There is also potential for Samsung to feature the assistant prominently within its Galaxy Store.

Additionally, Perplexity AI has confirmed a partnership with Motorola, a division of Lenovo Group, to incorporate its assistant into their devices, with an official announcement expected later this month, the report added.

The Motorola agreement will see Perplexity preloaded on Motorola devices as an alternative to Google’s Gemini, complete with a customised user interface for the new Razr foldable phones.

Representatives from Perplexity, Samsung, and Motorola have chosen not to comment on the ongoing discussions.

In March 2025, reported emerged that Perplexity AI was in negotiations to raise between $500m and $1bn at a valuation of approximately $18bn.

Backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SoftBank Group, Perplexity AI aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for its products.

The company’s platform has been undergoing enhancements to remain competitive with similar offerings like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is supported by Microsoft.