US-based AI search engine startup Perplexity has launched Buy With Pro, an AI-powered shopping assistant, in the region.
The tool allows users to both research and purchase products.
Available to Perplexity Pro users, Buy With Pro facilitates checkout on the company’s website or app for select products from specific merchants.
The offering will soon be expanded to users in additional markets.
Buy With Pro enables users to save time with a one-click checkout option by storing their shipping and billing information on Perplexity’s portal.
If Buy With Pro is unavailable, users are redirected to the merchant’s website to complete their purchase.
Perplexity is also offering Snap to Shop, a visual search tool that identifies products through photos without needing a product description.
In a blog post, the company said: “When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format. These cards aren’t sponsored—they’re unbiased recommendations, tailored to your search by our AI.”
The company’s shopping experience is enhanced by integrations with platforms such as Shopify.
This integration provides access to recent and relevant product information from Shopify-powered businesses that sell and ship to the US.
Users receive unbiased recommendations through product cards that present key details in a simple, visual format.
Perplexity is reportedly set to triple its valuation, raising $500m in its fourth funding round in 2024.
This funding is said to increase the company’s valuation to $9bn, a significant rise from its $520m valuation at the start of the year.
The California-based company, which previously raised $73.6m in a Series B funding round in January 2024, is set to receive the new investment led by institutional venture partners.