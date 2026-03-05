Perplexity leverages CoreWeave Cloud for AI inference workloads. Credit: CoreWeave, Inc.

Perplexity has entered into a multi-year partnership with CoreWeave to manage its AI inference workloads using the CoreWeave Cloud platform.

The agreement enables Perplexity to run its next-generation AI inference workloads on dedicated clusters powered by NVIDIA GB200 NVL72.

This infrastructure supports the demands of Perplexity’s Sonar and Search API ecosystem and is intended to accommodate rapid growth in usage.

In addition to powering inference operations, CoreWeave will deploy Perplexity Enterprise Max across its organisation, which will allow employees to search both web and internal data, conduct research, analyse information, and use advanced AI models on a single platform.

The initial stage of deployment has seen Perplexity commence running workloads on CoreWeave Kubernetes Service while making use of W&B Models for model training, fine-tuning, and management from experimentation through to production.

CoreWeave revenue senior vice president Max Hjelm said: “We’re proud to partner with Perplexity as they scale their inference workloads on CoreWeave’s AI cloud.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“AI applications running in production require more than just access to raw infrastructure – they require best-in-class performance and reliability as well as a cloud platform designed end-to-end for AI that simplifies compute operations.”

The collaboration aligns with Perplexity’s approach to using multiple cloud providers and highlights CoreWeave’s position as a provider of cloud infrastructure for advanced AI systems in large-scale production settings.

Perplexity chief business officer Dmitry Shevelenko said: “We were impressed by the combination of CoreWeave’s technical aptitude and partner-first mindset that help AI-native companies accelerate their growth and scaling goals.

“CoreWeave is an essential partner in our efforts to optimise our infrastructure and the models we use to provide Perplexity users across industries with the strongest AI tools and agents on the market.”

Industry benchmarks have recognised CoreWeave’s performance, with top rankings in MLPerf tests as well as Platinum status in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX 1.0 and 2.0 assessments for AI cloud performance, efficiency, and reliability.

In January, Nvidia said that it will work with CoreWeave to build over 5GW of AI factories by 2030, aiming to accelerate the global rollout of AI technologies.