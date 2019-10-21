Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

For the first time, it will be possible for brands and marketers to search and monitor what is said on podcasts with the launch of a new product from media monitoring service TVEyes.

Announced yesterday at the PRSA 2019 International Conference in San Diego, the Podcast Monitoring Service will enable TVEyes partners to build podcast search and alert applications through an API, as well as enabling customers to access the service directly through its own platform.

It is thought to be the first time those in the media monitoring industry have had access to a tool to monitor brand mentions and discussion on podcasts in this way, giving brands and marketers the ability to rapidly respond to what is said on them.

This is despite podcasts now being one of the most influential and fastest growing forms of media.

“Podcasting has grown to the point where more than 30% of Americans listen monthly, more than 20 percent listen weekly, and these listeners skew toward demographics that advertisers and politicos alike seek to understand and influence,” said David J Ives, founder and CEO of TVEyes.

“Corporate brand and PR execs, government officials, and political campaigns can’t afford to be blind to mentions in this emerging mainstream media, creating a significant business opportunity for our partners.”

Bringing search and monitoring to podcasts

The search and monitoring tool works by creating a spoken word index for around 13,000 of the most popular podcasts in the world, with over 3,000 additional episodes added each day, equivalent to about 1,500 hours of content.

This index, which can be used to create both search and mention alerts, is produced in US English, as well as Spanish, Italian, German, French and week.

TVEyes also plans to expand the service further.

“We’re investing significant resources to add new podcasts and develop a suite of APIs for podcast content, so this is a great time to partner with TVEyes to help shape capabilities and create a marketplace advantage,” said Ives.

“We’re all ears when it comes to our partners telling us how they’d like to use podcasts in their products.”

The launch is a key step in the emerging world of video and audio monitoring. While search currently remains poor in this area compared to search, audio-visual content is increasingly popular for brand and political activity, making media monitoring tools highly prized in these areas.

