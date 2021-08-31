In March 2020, Poland updated its National Broadband Plan to include Gigabit Society targets. The country aims to cover 100% of households with broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps by 2025 with the ability to upgrade to gigabit speeds.

Headway was made in fixed broadband coverage in the country, especially high-speed cable DOCSIS 3.1 and FTTH/B. In 2019, 60% of households were covered by these technologies compared to 29% in 2018. The improvement in coverage will be further supported by activity from Orange Poland expanding its FTTH/B network. In 2020, Orange Poland’s FTTH/B network reached 5.0 million connectable lines, up from 4.2 million in 2019.

Orange Poland continues its fiber network rollout by leveraging a joint venture with the Netherlands-based investment firm APG, creating the fiber company FiberCo in April 2021. FiberCo will expand its fiber network to cover 1.7 million premises by 2025. FiberCo presents a new revenue stream for Orange Poland through wholesaling the network as well as expanding Orange Poland’s fiber network that already passed 5.4m households in Q2 2021.

This investment, as well as investments from other operators like UPC Poland that is expanding its gigabit broadband network, having already reached 2.97 million premises in April 2021, contribute to the broadband market growth.

According to GlobalData, the number of fiber (FTTH/B) (lines subscriptions) will grow at a robust CAGR of 19.1% over 2021-2026, resulting in fiber becoming the dominant fixed broadband technology in Poland. Fiber will surpass cable in 2022 and go on to account for 50.6% of all fixed broadband lines in 2026.