Poland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.2% in August 2022

Poland’s technology industry registered a 4.2% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.43% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.62% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.48% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.14% in August 2022, registering a 5.93% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.11% share, an increase of 64% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 5.5%, registering a 3.45% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.13%, down 12.5% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 45.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 93 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 6.9% over the previous month, followed by Unit 4 with 46 jobs and a flat growth. Motorola Solutions with 26 IT jobs and Atos with 25 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 47.06% growth, respectively, while TietoEVRY recorded an increase of 38.46% with 18 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.01%, up by 10.53% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.07% share, registered an increase of 9.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.91% share, up 6.58% over July 2022.