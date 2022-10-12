Poland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.9% in September 2022

Poland’s technology industry registered a 5.9% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.82% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.84% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.51% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.52% in September 2022, registering a 0.54% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.83% share, a decrease of 17.86% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.62%, registering a 41.38% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.39%, up 20.83% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 50.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 104 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 11.83% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 42 jobs and a 600% growth. Kakao with 38 IT jobs and CD Projekt RED with 32 jobs, recorded a 137.5% growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Atos recorded a decline of 14.29% with 24 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.61%, up by 0.28% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20.26% share, registered an increase of 7.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 13.94% share, down 7.41% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.