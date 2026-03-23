Kanati uses an AI-native operational model. Credit: Sandwish Studio/Shutterstock.com.

US-based cybersecurity firm Pondurance has announced the general availability of Kanati, its new Agentic AI designed to autonomously run security operations at machine speed within its managed detection and response (MDR) service.

The company said Kanati automates key functions of the Security Operations Centre (SOC), shifting human analysts into supervisory roles while the AI system responds to high-confidence threats in real time.

According to Pondurance, this approach aims to reduce response times and the workload on human staff, allowing experts to focus primarily on complex or uncertain incidents.

Early data from Pondurance indicates that Kanati achieves a 90% faster threat analysis rate and can investigate all alerts, regardless of priority, in under two minutes on average.

The firm also reports an 80% reduction in false positives, a tenfold improvement in context enrichment and threat correlation, and full analytical assessment of every alert.

The platform processes over 60TB of operational data each day and operates continuously across endpoint, network, cloud, operating systems, and identity platforms.

Kanati uses an AI-native operating model to autonomously contain high-confidence threats, executing response actions such as endpoint isolation and identity controls. Lower-confidence alerts and more complex incidents are escalated to human analysts for review.

All automated decisions are logged for auditing purposes, with customers maintaining governance oversight.

Traditional SOCs largely rely on human analysts for triage, correlation, and response playbooks, a process that can introduce delays and errors.

Pondurance claims its new system replaces these workflows with a coordinated set of AI agents that work throughout the threat lifecycle while still providing round-the-clock access to security expertise.

Pondurance CEO Doug Howard said: “With our new Pondurance Kanati Agentic AI SOC, we’ve reimagined from the ground up how the SOC operates in the next-generation MDR, fusing at peak more than 60TM of daily event, alert, and threat intelligence data with contextual AI to achieve containment for high-confidence threats.”

For data security and privacy, Kanati operates within isolated customer environments using Amazon Bedrock’s infrastructure.

All data remains within Pondurance’s systems in the US, with each customer’s information processed separately.

The company emphasises that no customer data is used to train external models.

Customers subject to regulatory constraints may opt out of using Kanati without additional charges.

The Kanati platform is available immediately at no extra cost to qualified enterprise and mid-market clients in North America as part of all configurations of Pondurance’s MDR service.