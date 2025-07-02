The Premier League Companion will be available on both the official Premier League mobile app and web platforms. Credit: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com.

The English Premier League in the UK has entered a five-year partnership with Microsoft to leverage AI in enhancing the fan experience.

As agreed, Microsoft will serve as the official cloud and AI partner for the league’s digital infrastructure and operations.

The collaboration introduces a new AI assistant called Premier League Companion. Powered by Microsoft Copilot, the tool utilises Azure OpenAI to provide insights about clubs, players, and matches.

According to Microsoft, Premier League Companion can pull information from over 30 seasons of stats, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos.

The AI assistant will be available on both the official Premier League mobile app and web platforms, with plans for further enhancements throughout the season.

Upcoming features will include open-text questions and answers in multiple languages through text and audio translation. Microsoft AI will also be integrated into the Fantasy Premier League experience, providing users with a personal assistant manager for their fantasy teams.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In addition, the integration of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry services will enhance live match experiences with real-time data overlays and post-match analysis.

The Premier League will also migrate its core technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, aiming for enhanced scalability, security, and agility. This migration will facilitate faster innovation and seamless AI service integration.

Internally, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations will streamline operations and improve collaboration within the league.

Microsoft executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Judson Althoff said: “We are pleased to partner with the Premier League to bring innovative and interactive experiences to football fans around the world.

“By leveraging our secure cloud and AI technologies, including Azure AI Foundry Services with Azure OpenAI, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Dynamics 365, we will transform how football is experienced, delivered and managed on and off the field.”

AI technology is increasingly adopted by sports leagues to manage data and enhance fan engagement. Spain’s LaLiga, featuring clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, also employs AI for match analysis and fan interaction.