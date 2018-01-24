Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Companies are scrambling this morning to distance themselves from the Presidents Club Charity Dinner after allegations of sexual misconduct at the 2018 men-only event.

Advertising giant WPP — whose boss Martin Sorrell has attended the event in the past — has said it is withdrawing support for the charity dinner after sponsoring a table this year.

A Financial Times (FT) undercover reporter — in an investigation published this morning — alleges hostesses were groped and sexually harassed.

Sorrell told the BBC his guests did not see such behaviour.

The club has held an annual dinner for 33 years with donations of £2.1m over the past two years, including a long-term project with Great Ormond Street hospital to fund the Presidents Club High Dependency Unit, which opened before Christmas.

This morning however Great Ormond Street hospital has said it will return all previous donations from the Presidents Club.

A spokesperson for Great Ormond Street said:

We are shocked to hear of the behaviour reported at the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner. We would never knowingly accept donations raised in this way. We have had no involvement in the organisation of this event, nor attended and we were never due to receive any money from it. All monies raised in our name go to support vital work. However, due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event we are returning previous donations and will no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.

The Bank of England has also said that it will revoke a prize of afternoon tea with its governor, Mark Carney, which it did not approve for the event.

The Charity Commission — which has the power to remove trustees or even shut down charities — has this morning opened an urgent probe into allegations.

Tracy Howarth, head of regulatory compliance at the Charity Commission, said:

We are aware of concerns reported by the Financial Times about the Presidents Club Charity Dinner. We are assessing these allegations as a matter of urgency and will be contacting the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.

Meanwhile, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations which represents charities in England, has advised its members not to accept donations from the Presidents Club, it was reported by BuzzFeed News.

The FT has yet to release the list of those who attended the event at the Dorchester hotel this year, however some individuals and companies were named in the report.

Paul Murphy, FT associate editor, said in an online comment:

There were 360 men at the event. Yes, the FT has the full list. Some were there unknowingly. Others weren’t.

The Presidents Club told the FT:

The Presidents Club recently hosted its annual dinner, raising several million pounds for disadvantaged children. The organisers are appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken.

Here are the companies and individuals that have been named so far and their statements — it is not known whether all those on the guest list were in attendance

FTSE 100 advertising conglomerate WPP

WPP has traditionally sponsored a table at the Presidents Club dinner to support its fundraising for children’s charities. Neither the company nor our attendees were aware of the alleged incidents until informed of them by the Financial Times. WPP takes these reports very seriously and, while we will continue to support relevant charities, in light of the allegations we are ending our association with the event.

London-listed spread better CMC Markets

CMC Markets declined to comment but Verdict understands CMC boss Peter Cruddas did not attend this year’s event — though he has done in the past.

Frogmore, the London-based real estate investment business

Ocado boss Tim Steiner

Ocado declined to comment however Verdict understands Tim Steiner attended the dinner in a personal capacity.

Philip Green, boss of Topshop owner Arcadia Group

Dragons’ Den stars Peter Jones and Theo Paphitis

David Meller, a non-executive director at the Department for Education and founder of the Meller Educational Trust

David Meller has reportedly stepped down from the Department for Education board.

David Meller is stepping down from the DfE board, minister Anne Milton announces. The right decision. #PresidentsClub — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 24, 2018

Nadhim Zahawi, the new under-secretary of state for children and families

A Department for Education spokesperson said on behalf of Nadhim Zahawi:

This charity event was attended in a personal capacity. It was not official departmental business and as such we are unable to comment further.

Entrepreneur Richard Caring

Richard Caring is owner of a string of high-end restaurants including The Ivy.

111 Harley Street clinic plastic surgery proprietor Yannis Alexandrides

Labour peer and fundraiser Lord Mendelsohn

TV presenter Vernon Kay

Comedian David Walliams hosted the evening

David Walliams has taken to Twitter to issue a statement.

1) Last Thursday night I hosted the Presidents Club annual charity fundraiser. I agreed to host as it is one of the biggest charity fund raising events of the year. I was there in a strictly professional capacity and not as a guest. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 24, 2018

2) I left immediately after I had finished my presenting on stage at 11.30pm. I did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred and am absolutely appalled by the reports. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 24, 2018

