ProwlerPro offers a platform that enables organisations to conduct security assessments, audits, and continuous monitoring of their cloud environments. Credit: chayanuphol/Shutterstock.

Open cloud security platform startup Prowler has secured an additional $6.5m in seed-extension financing, bringing its total seed funding to $12.5m.

With the fresh capital, the company aims to accelerate growth and enhance its platform capabilities.

Decibel VC spearheaded the latest funding round, with participation from SNR, IrregEx, and several angel investors.

“This funding allows us to continue doing what we’ve always done: build in the open, serve our users, and push cloud security forward,” Prowler said in a statement.

According to the company, the investment will be used to expand multi-cloud coverage, improve platform extensibility and automation, and strengthen integrations with existing security and DevOps tools.

Prowler founder and CEO Toni de la Fuente said: “This funding is a significant milestone for Prowler and the open cloud security movement. We are committed to ushering in the open cloud security paradigm that will make safeguarding the digital future a reality. As cloud environments become more complex, organisations need flexible solutions that evolve with the threat landscape and without vendor lock-in.

“With this investment, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cloud security, making it more accessible, adaptable and community-focused for everyone.”

Founded in 2023, ProwlerPro offers a platform that enables organisations to conduct security assessments, audits, and continuous monitoring of their cloud environments.

Prowler Cloud, the company’s offering, provides continuous monitoring, automated compliance checks, and in-depth security insights through a software-as-a-service model.

With customisable dashboards and reports, the platform is designed to assist teams without extensive cloud security expertise in safeguarding their cloud environments effectively.

In addition to its platform, ProwlerPro actively supports the Open Cloud Security movement, which promotes openness, transparency, and collaborative innovation in cloud security practices.

At AWS re:Invent, the company introduced Prowler 5, a tool which enables users to conduct unified security assessments seamlessly across multiple cloud platforms.