Qatar’s economy has seen a steady average growth of 5% annually, bolstering its global LNG export position and enhancing its macroeconomic resilience through improved fiscal management and infrastructure development.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has seen substantial growth, and efforts have been made to diversify the economy and foster a knowledge-based economic landscape. In human development, Qatar has significantly advanced its educational system, labour market reforms, and healthcare outcomes, with remarkable achievements such as a top 50 ranking in K-12 education and the highest life expectancy in the region.

Qatar’s ESG efforts impress but challenges remain

Socially, Qatar has fortified its welfare system, increased female workforce participation, and maintained its status as one of the safest countries globally, while also playing a pivotal role in international peace and humanitarian efforts.

Environmentally, the country has excelled in energy efficiency and water recycling, with a nearly perfect wastewater treatment rate.

Despite these strides, challenges remain, such as the slow growth of the non-hydrocarbon economy, lagging labour productivity, and the need for further improvements in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Institutional development continues to be a priority, with a focus on enhancing government efficiency and transitioning to a more private sector-driven employment landscape for the growing Qatari workforce.

The National Development Strategy (NDS3) aims to address these challenges, promoting a sustainable and diversified economy through productivity and innovation, requiring bold policy reforms and a rebalanced government-private sector relationship.