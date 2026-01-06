The architecture of Dragonwing IQ10 Series processor draws on Qualcomm’s experience in edge AI. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a new robotics architecture, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, that integrates hardware, software, and AI.

The company introduced the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ10 series processor, designed for use in industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and advanced humanoids.

The new processor aims to support real-world deployment across various industrial settings.

Qualcomm said that the processor’s architecture draws on its experience in edge AI and low-power systems to enable robots to perform advanced perception and motion planning using AI models.

The system supports multiple robot forms, including humanoids developed by companies including Booster and VinMotion.

Qualcomm is also in discussions with Kuka Robotics regarding the latter’s next generation of robotics solutions.

The Dragonwing IQ10 platform combines edge computing, AI operations, machine learning processes, and developer tools within a scalable partner ecosystem.

This infrastructure is engineered to facilitate intelligent adaptation to different environments and aims to address deployment challenges across industries ranging from retail to manufacturing.

During CES 2026, Qualcomm is showcasing its VinMotion’s Motion 2 humanoid robot powered by the Dragonwing IQ9 Series, as well as Booster’s K1 Geek robot.

Additional demonstrations include Advantech’s robotics development kit for rapid application development and deployment, along with teleoperation tools and resources for continuous AI data collection and training.

Qualcomm executive vice president and automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics group general manager Nakul Duggal said: “By building on our strong foundational low-latency safety-grade high performance technologies ranging from sensing, perception to planning and action, we’re redefining what’s possible with physical AI by moving intelligent machines out of the labs and into real-world environments.”

Qualcomm said that it continues to collaborate with partners such as Advantech, APLUX, AutoCore, Figure, Kuka Robotics, Robotec.ai, Booster, and VinMotion to expand a scalable ecosystem for general-purpose robotics platforms.

The company is working with Figure on future compute architecture for humanoid robots as the latter continues development of its platforms.

Figure founder and CEO Brett Adcock said: “Figure’s mission is to develop general-purpose humanoid robots powered by advanced AI to eliminate unsafe and undesirable jobs, boost productivity across industries, and create economic abundance that enables happier, more purposeful lives for humanity.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ platform, with its combination of exceptional compute capabilities and energy efficiency, is a valuable building block in enabling Figure to turn our vision into reality.”