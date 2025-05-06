Cobalt Speech and Language will maintain its identity within Quansight’s structure. Credit: LALAKA/Shutterstock.

Quansight, a provider of AI/ML solutions and open-source technologies, has acquired Cobalt Speech and Language, a provider of custom speech and language technology.

This move is set to bolster Quansight’s capabilities in delivering advanced AI systems, with a particular emphasis on voice-based applications for enterprise and embedded systems.

Cobalt, established in 2014 by voice recognition trailblazer Jeff Adams, has expertise in automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language understanding (NLU), and bespoke voice solutions across numerous languages.

It provides high-accuracy, low-latency speech and language technology customised for enterprise, industrial, and mission-critical applications.

The company’s clientele includes sectors such as defense, healthcare, call centers, and industrial automation.

This acquisition aligns with Quansight’s overarching strategy to provide custom AI stacks that organisations can fully own and control.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Cobalt Speech and Language CEO Jeff Adams said: “Joining forces with Quansight marks an exciting new chapter for Cobalt.

“We’ve always focused on delivering highly customized speech and language tools that work in the real world, not just in the lab. With Quansight’s complementary strengths in AI platforms, open-source infrastructure, and data science, we’re well positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver even more impactful voice-enabled solutions.”

Following the acquisition, Cobalt Speech and Language will maintain its identity within Quansight’s structure.

Jeff Adams will remain at the helm of speech and language initiatives, serving as a strategic advisor to ensure the continuity of Cobalt’s expertise and innovation.

Quansight CEO Travis Oliphant said: “Cobalt brings a remarkable team and deep technical expertise to Quansight.

“Jeff Adams and his team have built some of the most robust speech systems in the industry. Their work aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering trustworthy, open, and adaptable AI solutions. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Quansight family.”