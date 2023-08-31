Quantum computing has undoubtedly emerged as a transformative force within the technology industry, with companies leveraging cutting-edge patents to drive innovation. This transformative wave is not limited to patents alone but also reflects notable trends in deals and hiring, underscoring the dynamic landscape of quantum computing in the technology sector. Beyond the technology sector, quantum computing’s influence ripples through various industries, shaping the future of computing. GlobalData’s quantum computing market report identifies the key trends influencing the quantum computing along with a detailed value chain analysis of the market. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding quantum computing. It provides an overview of recent developments in quantum computing-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of quantum computing in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of quantum computing are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. Intel Corp has developed technologies for radiofrequency optimized interconnects for a quantum processor. These interconnects, carried in coplanar waveguides, increase thermal coupling and cooling of the quantum processor die. Waseda University has created a quantum computing unit that deterministically operates multiple quantum systems, allowing for more efficient quantum computing. UnitedHealth Group Inc has developed techniques for diagnosis and treatment recommendations using quantum computing, encoding patient information as qubits and implementing quantum search algorithms. Quantum Computing Inc has focused on machine learning mapping for quantum processing units, decomposing mathematical problems into quantum circuits and solving them using a classical computer system. International Business Machines Corp has developed an electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuit for cryogenic temperature operation in semiconductor quantum devices. These patents provide the acquirers with advancements in quantum computing technologies and applications, enabling them to enhance their capabilities and drive innovation in the field.

The industry experienced an 11% growth in the number of quantum computing-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of quantum computing-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 5% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in quantum computing in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in quantum computing. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of quantum computing in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of quantum computing-related deals in the technology industry declined by 24% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 65% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 30% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 42%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top quantum computing-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 14% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 27% over the previous quarter. The other prominent quantum computing roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, and life, physical, and social science occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Science Applications International, IonQ, Microsoft, International Business Machines, and SES are among the top companies leading in quantum computing hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of quantum computing in technology industry

The US is the leading country in quantum computing adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of quantum computing-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, the UK, Germany, Japan and China also maintain significant positions in quantum computing adoption within the technology industry.

In summary, the technology industry is increasingly prioritizing quantum computing-related patents to drive innovation. However, strategic deals in this field have declined, and job postings have seen a notable decrease, reflecting changing dynamics in the industry. These trends highlight the evolving landscape of quantum computing within the technology sector and its far-reaching influence across various industries.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on quantum computing in the technology industry, buy the report here.