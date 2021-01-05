Enterprise tech firm Quest Software has acquired data management company Erwin for an undisclosed sum in a move to bolster its data modelling offerings.

Erwin will bring 3,500 customers and over 50,000 users of its data modelling, data governance and business process modelling software to Quest.

This includes software to leverage data from multiple sources and tools to aid regulatory compliance.

California-headquartered Quest specialises in data protection, database management and security software.

It acquired Erwin from private equity firm Parallax Capital Partners, with the transaction closing on 31 December 2020. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Erwin will be integrated into Quest’s information systems and management business unit, which includes a suite of products used by companies to manage, monitor, move and protect their data.

“Quest and Erwin’s products together provide a powerful solution for the digital transformation that today’s enterprises require to stay competitive and address ever-growing concerns of stewardship and compliance,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of Erwin.

“Thanks to metadata-driven automation, all stakeholders can discover, harvest, understand, govern, and socialise data assets to unleash more potential and greater value while mitigating risk.”

The deal is Quest Software’s third acquisition in five months. In September it acquired software migration firm Binary Tree, while in November it acquired Quadrotech, a provider of Microsoft 365 management tools.

Quest will be hoping its shopping spree helps it stand out from a competitive crowd of data management vendors, all vying for business from companies looking to get the most out of their data.

“Data-centric projects are rapidly accelerating across the enterprise. Together, Quest and Erwin will continue to deliver database tools aimed at helping companies know their data, alleviating concerns about where and how their data is used,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest Software.

“Quest’s focus on ‘Where next meets now’ drives every new capability we add to our products and each new investment. Quest was already dominant in database tooling and performance monitoring, and now by combining with Erwin’s industry-leading data modelling, data intelligence, and Evolve products, this acquisition further establishes Quest as a major player in the enterprise data management market end-to-end.”

Read more: Goldman Sachs acquires cybersecurity firm White Ops