The product is designed for AI factory operators and neocloud providers. Credit: Blue Andy/Shutterstock.com.

US-based tech company Rafay Systems has announced the general availability of Token Factory, a set of functions within its platform that allows operators to offer token-metered access to AI models and services.

The product is designed for AI factory operators and neocloud providers who need to meter usage, set pricing, and control access to AI services running on accelerated computing infrastructure.

Token Factory enables infrastructure operators to offer AI models as a service via API endpoints, without having to build their own orchestration and monetisation systems.

The platform includes quota management, pricing, and policy-enforcement tools, enabling users to track token consumption across users, applications, and agent-based workflows.

Rafay said it launched the product in response to rising demand for token-based AI consumption, driven by enterprises and developers adopting agentic frameworks that run multi-step workflows and call external tools.

The company noted that these workloads consume more tokens than standard AI interactions, increasing demand for token-based access to models. Token Factory enables regional infrastructure operators to meet that demand through their own platforms.

According to Rafay, the product has been validated for use with OpenClaw and NVIDIA NemoClaw.

Users of these frameworks can connect their systems to API endpoints provisioned through self-service workflows and consume AI services via a token-based interface.

Token Factory also changes how neocloud and sovereign AI cloud operators can monetise GPU infrastructure.

Instead of relying only on GPU availability and hourly pricing, operators can sell AI model consumption using token-based charging and apply governance and access controls through the same system.

Rafay Systems CEO and co-founder Haseeb Budhani said: “Token Factories are the new cellphone companies. Similar to how cellphone companies used to sell pre- and post-paid minute plans, AI factories are beginning to sell pre- and post-paid token plans.

“Team Rafay is looking forward to supporting the success of a thousand AI factories across the world with our Token Factory offering.”

Rafay said Token Factory builds on its work with AI factory operators across six continents, including Cassava Technologies in Africa, Firmus Technologies in Australia, and Telus in Canada. The company also said it has deployments in Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.