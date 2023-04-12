Credit: Shutthiphong Chandaeng

UK non-profit, Raspberry Pi, has established a strategic partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) to develop artificial intelligent (AI) solutions for image sensors.

Raspberry PI has a mission to enable young people to realise their potential through the power of computing and digital technologies.

Since its establishment in 2012, the company has overseen the creation of single-board computers, which are the size of a credit card.

The company is partnering with Sony subsidiary, SSS, on AI device development.

“Our goal is to provide new value to various industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors,” said Terushi Shimizu, president and CEO of SSS.

The collaboration will see Raspberry Pi working on the development of visual sensing applications with the aid of AI cameras and state-of-the-art imaging sensors.

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi told Verdict, “Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products.

“This transaction will allow us to expand our partnership and help our users build exciting new machine-learning applications.”

According to GlobalData, “organisations are eager to reap the benefits of AI-driven solutions, which can include increased productivity, greater efficiency and new revenue opportunities.”