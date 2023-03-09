Collection: iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to a report published on March 6, 2023, by LearnPlatform, edtech is not where it should be as only a quarter of the 100 most accessed edtech tools in the US prove effective for all students.

Edtech – abbreviated from ‘education technology’ – has disrupted traditional education and teaching methods. It is an advancement which, “encompasses creating collaborative learning environments where peers coach, tutor and inspire one another,” according to GlobalData thematic research.

Research from LearnPlatform examined which edtech solutions work for which students and in which context. It is essential that edtech solutions can work with each other to provide maximum interoperability efficiency.

Teachers are starting to see the benefits of edtech and according to GlobalData the edtech market will grow 6.2% by 2025.

Much of the growth, so far, has been precipitated by the pandemic, according to GlobalData, “the pandemic forced a lot of teachers to use and adapt to technology based teaching.”

This meant technology entered schools quickly without providing evidence of standard alignment, deepening student exposure to cyber-risks, affected socialisation and created a significant increase in unregulated screen time.

In a GlobalData Thematic Intelligence Instant Insights podcast GlobalData analyst Carolina Pinto said: “unfortunately these companies continue to use user data how they have always used it and in 2021 the Chinese government cracked down on edtech companies for unlawfully collecting, processing and selling children’s data.

Now in 2023, this is going to move toward the west and governments here are going to follow suit,” predicts Pinto.

Despite edtech not being where it should be right now, according to GoStudent Future of Education 2023 Report, “the majority of 14-16 year olds still want their school to incorporate more tech into their curriculum to help prepare them for their future jobs.”

Robert Harrison, director of Education & Integrated Technology at ACS International Schools adds, “we need to get better fast at teaching young people what’s uniquely human as well as learn how to welcome a broader spectrum of creativity and intelligence into our classrooms.”

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.