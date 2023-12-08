Realtek Semiconductor saw the highest growth of 107% in patent filings and 392% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 61% and grants by 33%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Realtek Semiconductor‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Realtek Semiconductor has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 178 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 47% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), Taiwan(TW), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Realtek Semiconductor is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Realtek Semiconductor has 47% of its grants in United States(US), 29% in Taiwan(TW), and 24% in China(CN).

Patents related to industrial automation and climate change lead Realtek Semiconductor's portfolio

Realtek Semiconductor has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, climate change and cybersecurity. For industrial automation, nearly 37% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Integrated circuits related patents lead Realtek Semiconductor portfolio followed by communications, and green it

Realtek Semiconductor has highest number of patents in integrated circuits followed by communications, green it, telecom infrastructure and wireless networking. For integrated circuits, nearly 8% of patents were filed and 9% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Realtek Semiconductor's filings and grants

