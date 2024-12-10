Reddit is set to launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Reddit Answers, to improve user search experience and engagement.
Currently under testing phase, the company’s AI-powered chatbot aims to provide users with information, recommendations, and discussions from real conversations across the site.
Reddit Answers allows users to ask questions and receive AI-curated summaries of relevant discussions, including links to related communities and posts.
This feature is designed to streamline the search process, offering inline snippets and answers from the Reddit community, and enabling users to delve deeper with follow-up questions.
In a press statement, Reddit said: “People know that Reddit has answers, advice, and perspectives on almost anything they’re looking for, and AI-powered search is part of our longer-term vision to improve the search experience on Reddit – making it faster, smarter, and more relevant.”
The company plans to make available Reddit Answers to a select group of users in the US and supports only the English language.
However, Reddit is planning to extend this feature to more languages and locations in the future.
Reddit product vice-president Serkan Piantino was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “It’s clear searching stuff on Reddit is a major way people use the internet.
“It’s my job and our job to make sure if you want to search on Reddit in any format, that we’re the best at doing that.”
Planned to be initially available on the web and iOS, the chatbot is powered by AI models from Reddit, Google, and OpenAI.
Earlier in 2024, Reddit said its content is being made available to view on OpenAI’s ChatGPT following a partnership between the AI giant and Reddit.