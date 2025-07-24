NVIDIA and Snowflake back Reka in new funding round. Credit: Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock.com.

Reka, a US-based company specialising in multimodal AI, has announced securing $110m in new investment.

The funding round, supported by investors including NVIDIA and Snowflake, will enhance Reka’s technological capabilities and facilitate the broader adoption of its AI platforms across different industries.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Reka focuses on creating multimodal AI solutions. It was established by a group of experienced scientists and engineers hailing from DeepMind and FAIR.

Key offerings of the company include Reka Flash, Reka Vision, and Reka Research.

Reka Flash is a model designed to interpret video, image, text, and audio, while Reka Vision aids in large-scale visual content interpretation and reasoning.

According to Reka, companies like Shutterstock and Turing Video, along with various content creators, utilise Reka Vision.

Reka Research is an agentic AI system that browses both the web and private documents to provide answers to complex queries.

The newly acquired funds will be directed towards accelerating Reka’s technical development and expanding the reach of its solutions. This is anticipated to drive enterprise adoption, empowering various sectors with advanced AI capabilities.

Earlier in June 2025h, Reka unveiled updates to its technology suite. Improvements include the release of Reka Flash 3.1, an upgraded version that provides enhanced performance in coding tasks due to significant advancements in reinforcement learning technology.

Notably, a 3.5-bit quantised version of Reka Flash 3.1 offers state-of-the-art performance while operating efficiently at lower bitwidths, according to the company.

In addition to these updates, Reka has introduced Reka Quant, a quantisation library that incorporates techniques such as self-distillation. This aims to optimise model performance and efficiency, particularly under constraints related to computational resources.

In March 2025, Reka launched Reka Nexus, a platform designed to improve enterprise efficiency by integrating AI workers into operational workflows. This platform will automate tasks such as deep topic research, invoice processing, and sales lead generation, enhancing productivity by enabling human-AI collaboration.

Just over two years ago, Reka emerged from stealth, securing $60m to focus on developing generative models and advancing AI research. The initial funding was provided by DST Global Partners and founding investor Radical Ventures, with additional participation from strategic partners like Snowflake Ventures and several well-known angel investors.