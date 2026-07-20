ReliaQuest to integrate OpenAI capabilities into GreyMatter platform. Credit: Bird stocker TH/Shutterstock.com.

ReliaQuest has entered into a partnership with OpenAI, joining the ChatGPT developer’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to expedite the use of AI in enterprise cyber defence.

The agreement will provide ReliaQuest with technical collaboration opportunities and access to OpenAI’s cyber models. The company expects this arrangement to accelerate the development of AI-driven capabilities for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities within enterprise environments.

Through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, ReliaQuest will contribute its experience in frontline cyber security operations. This includes threat detection, investigation methods, and analysis of attacker behaviour in varied enterprise ecosystems.

The OpenAI- ReliaQuest partnership aims to address the challenges faced by security teams attempting to keep up as threat actors increasingly use AI to automate and scale cyber attacks. Both companies plan to jointly select and prioritise use cases considered most impactful to enterprise security operations.

The collaboration will support the creation, testing, and deployment of these targeted solutions within the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform.

GreyMatter is described as an agentic AI-driven cyber security platform. Core elements include the Universal Translator, which standardises telemetry from a range of vendor technologies without needing to centralise data.

The platform offers detection capabilities at the moment data is created, in storage, or as it transits networks. This detection is designed to identify threats before data is indexed or stored.

Another feature, Agentic Orchestration, is structured to coordinate multiple autonomous agentic systems using a natural language layer and an AI model broker. The broker selects the most suitable AI model for each task based on requirements for speed, accuracy, and cost.

ReliaQuest will also support the partnership by helping to define best practices for the application of AI in security environments. This includes contributing to standards for safety, methods to reduce abuse, and controls for monitoring AI usage and detecting unauthorised activities.

ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy said: “Cybersecurity is being reshaped by AI on both sides.

“The more we can collaborate, the better we can defend against AI-driven attacks. This partnership with OpenAI helps us move faster in bringing the most advanced Agentic AI capabilities into GreyMatter, so security teams can investigate and respond to threats in minutes.”

The collaboration is being introduced against a backdrop of expanding attacks where adversaries operationalise AI to evade traditional defences and compress the time available for detection and response.

ReliaQuest has stated its intention to ensure that the GreyMatter platform incorporates the latest models and features from OpenAI as they become available, aiming to help enterprise security teams increase their operational speed and efficiency.

In May 2026, ReliaQuest announced an integration with Anthropic’s Compliance API, enabling security teams to monitor Claude Enterprise activity logs within its GreyMatter platform. The integration aims to strengthen monitoring and auditing processes across AI-powered systems.

The OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program has also attracted participation from technology companies such as IBM. Last month, IBM revealed it had joined the programme to develop a new application security service, which uses OpenAI model capabilities to identify and validate vulnerabilities in enterprise software environments.