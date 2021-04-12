Renesas Electronics has provided further details surrounding chip production at its Naka Factory in Hitachinaka, Japan, due to restart by 19 April after a fire closed the factory last month.

“The operation of the N3 Building clean room has resumed from 21:00, 9 April,” said a Renesas statement.

“In addition to the cleaning of the floor, underfloor, walls and above and beyond the ceiling of the clean room, we have completed the decontamination of the clean room by replacing the air filters installed on the ceiling of the clean room.

“We are sincerely thankful for the rapid assistance we received from as many as around 1,600 people a day from partner companies, equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers and construction companies.

“Following the operation resumption of the clean room, we aim to resume production within one month of the occurrence of the fire as initially targeted. We will make an announcement once the production has restarted.”

News of the Renesas plant refurbishment comes as the world grapples with a semiconductor shortage, following huge demand for chips prompted by home entertainment requirements during the pandemic and as automotive sectors gradually recover.

