Ghostwriter is a generative AI for software development. Credit: Florian Olivo on Unsplash.

Replit, a cloud-based platform for software development, has raised $97.4m in funding at a post-money valuation of $1.16bn.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s growth fund with participation from Khosla Ventures, Coatue, SV Angel, Y Combinator, Bloomberg Beta, Naval Ravikant, ARK Ventures, Hamilton Helmer and others.

Replit will use the proceeds to improve its core development process, increase the number of cloud services it offers to developers, and leverage Ghostwriter, a generative AI for software development, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) innovation.

Other services offered by Replit include a cloud-based software development platform that supports multiple programming languages and an all-in-one mobile application, infrastructure that supports the development and deployment of software from the cloud and an open platform that can deploy to any cloud.

Replit founder and CEO Amjad Masad says: “We are relentless in our mission to empower a billion software developers. AI has already brought that future closer. We look forward to expanding our offerings for professional developers.”

The startup claims that currently, its platform is used by some 22.5 million developers.

Last month, the San Francisco-based company announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to provide developers with mutual access to each other’s tools and services.

Under the alliance, Ghostwriter Replit developers will gain access to Google Cloud infrastructure, services, and foundation models

Meanwhile, Google Cloud and Workspace developers will get access to Replit’s platform for code editing.