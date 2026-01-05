Resecurity and D4DS will jointly support customers in mitigating cyber fraud. Credit: TippaPatt/Shutterstock.com.

US-based cybersecurity company Resecurity has formed a partnership with Riyadh-headquartered D4DS to expand advanced cybersecurity services in Saudi Arabia.

The alliance is intended to accelerate the deployment of intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, strengthen compliance with data protection requirements and enhance operational resilience against cyber threats.

The initiative aligns with ongoing digital transformation priorities under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The collaboration brings together Resecurity’s threat intelligence platforms and D4DS’s regional delivery capabilities to support government, financial services, energy and enterprise sector organisations as they expand their digital infrastructure.

By combining global cybersecurity expertise with local operational knowledge, the companies aim to help Saudi organisations adopt and implement modern security frameworks that address evolving regulatory and operational needs.

Resecurity and D4DS will jointly support customers in mitigating cyber fraud, identity-related attacks, exposure to external threats and other complex incidents.

The partnership also aims to foster closer cooperation between international intelligence providers and domestic cybersecurity professionals, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem.

Founded in 2016, Resecurity provides a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, fraud prevention and cyber threat intelligence.

D4DS delivers management consulting services that focus on data-driven transformation across public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia.

In February last year, Resecurity and the Georgia Institute of Technology established a partnership to further cybersecurity research and education in the US.

The agreement saw Resecurity collaborate with the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy to integrate real-world cyber threat intelligence into university research, laboratory activities and course content.

The partnership contributed to the interdisciplinary Cybersecurity Master of Science degree at Georgia Tech.

Students enrolled in relevant programmes used Resecurity’s technology to track and analyse cyber threats as part of their studies, receiving support from more than 25 mentors.