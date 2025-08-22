RingCentral has maintained a very aggressive cadence of compiling AI-infused features in its portfolio.

That is true with respect to both its team collaboration and communication platform called RingCentral RingEX (RingEX) as well as its contact centre platform known as RingCentral RingCX (RingCX).

Mirroring a growing trend, it has also implemented features that link team collaboration/communication and contact centre, allowing for employees throughout an organisation to influence the customer experience. RingCentral’s latest portfolio fortification has arrived in the form of new features for RingCentral AI Receptionist (AIR), an AI phone agent that can answer or route customer calls using natural language capability.

RingCentral AIR now includes appointment booking with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. and now supports British and Australian English, Spanish, and French, including Canadian French. In addition, RingCentral AIR will be available in the UK and Australia by the end of September 2025.

AIR Everywhere

The most significant enhancement to RingCentral AIR is the introduction of a standalone version called RingCentral AI Receptionist Everywhere (AIR Everywhere). RingCentral AIR Everywhere is especially intriguing because it brings the capabilities found in RingCentral AIR to third-party telephony systems – and thus to users who are not RingCentral customers. RingCentral AIR Everywhere is currently in controlled availability.

The addition of new languages to RingCentral AIR coupled with the compatibility of RingCentral AIR Everywhere with third-party telephony systems will allow RingCentral to expand the RingCentral AIR customer base. That is saying a lot because RingCentral AIR has already seen rapid adoption and growth since its release only six months ago. RingCentral AIR boasts more than 3,000 customers at the end of Q2 2025, triple the number compared to Q1 2025.

RingCentral AIR is also noteworthy because it marks RingCentral’s entry into the latest phase of AI, agentic AI. Agentic AI is an advanced form of the technology that stretches beyond merely generating content, featuring agents that perform tasks independently on behalf of users ranging from the mundane to the complex. Agentic AI can act autonomously, make decisions, and take actions without human intervention. It can adjust its approach based upon new information or changing circumstances.

Agentic AI

RingCentral is tipping its toe into the agentic AI waters on the early portion of the adoption curve, reversing a tendency to play the role of follower and unspooling a long lag time versus competitors. RingCentral AIR joins the ranks of rival offers such as Agentforce from Salesforce, Copilot Agents from Microsoft, and Webex AI Agent from Cisco.

Although positive on balance, the launch of RingCentral AIR enhancements suffers a blemish, with no expiration date indicated for the controlled availability period for RingCentral AIR Everywhere. RingCentral is losing an opportunity to generate a dash of market momentum. Even a vague launch date such as ‘Q4 2025’ would be preferable over staying mute. However; once RingCentral AIR Everywhere does become generally available, the company will officially have yet another impactful offer in its portfolio.