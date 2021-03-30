Recent initiatives have increased brand awareness for RingCentral and enhanced its reputation in the unified communication and collaboration market.

The company is by no means a new kid on the block. Last month marked 22 years in operation. Since the time of its founding, noteworthy milestones have been reached. For example, in 2003 the company introduced its cloud phone system. In 2009, a UK presence was established. In 2012 a partnership was forged with AT&T. In 2013 an IPO was completed.

Fast forward to the present and the company continues to achieve. In the past year alone the company has propelled forward with new features, new services, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. RingCentral is serving notice to competitors: ignore us at your own peril.

RingCentral targets partnerships and acquisitions

RingCentral has been busy inking partnerships that have generated new offers. Most noteworthy is a trio of co-branded UCaaS services involving Avaya, Unify and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (spanning voice calling, messaging, audio and video meetings, and app integrations). Another prominent partnership was unveiled in November 2020, when RingCentral and Vodafone announced a forthcoming co-branded UCaaS and CCaaS offer.

In addition to partnerships, the company has united with other companies via acquisitions.

In December 2020, RingCentral added the ability to extract insights based on conversations using artificial intelligence when it purchased DeepAffects.

In March 2021, they acquired cloud encryption start up Kindite which specializes in cryptographic technologies that mitigate security and privacy risks to applications in the cloud. Its security capabilities will be integrated into RingCentral’s platform.

New services and features demand attention

The company has been also been busy adding new services and features. In April 2020, the “RingCentral Video” meeting service was announced. In May 2020, RingCentral introduced a new version of its unified desktop app that enables users to switch between messaging, video and calling.

In June 2020, they announced RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams which provides access to cloud PBX capabilities from the Teams interface on mobile, web, and desktop as well as broader integrations with Microsoft Teams. In February 2021, RingCentral launched the ability to make calls from within Salesforce.

As a result of RingCentral’s collection of recent initiatives, the company has embellished its reputation in the unified communication and collaboration market.